June 16Kuaijishan Shaoxing Wine Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/KVTW5V

