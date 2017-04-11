UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd:
* Says march production for fresh fruit bunches was 311,399 MT; crude palm oil was 67,803 MT
* March 2017 production for palm kernel was 13,467 MT; march 2017 production for rubber was 1,372,746 kg Source :(bit.ly/2p0lvFG) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources