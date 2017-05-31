UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd-
* Fan Chee Kum retired as group chief financial officer of Klk group
* Soon Wing Chong was appointed as group chief financial officer of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Group Source text (bit.ly/2qzeNHY) (bit.ly/2qzfFwA) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources