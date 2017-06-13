UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd:
* May FFB production 324,176 MT, May Crude Palm oil production 70,255 MT , May Palm Kernel production 13,468 MT
* May total rubber production was 636,030 kgs Source :(bit.ly/2tgk0BF) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources