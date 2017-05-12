UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd :
* For April ffb production 309,243 mt, crude palm oil production 66,704 mt, palm kernel production 13,214 mt
* For April rubber production 759,611 kg Source text : (bit.ly/2q7U6BG) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources