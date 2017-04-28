April 28 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 146.3 million yuan to 186.3 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 133 million yuan

* Says that increased sales and decreased expenses as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/TwU2Cg

