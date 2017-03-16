March 16 Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* Announces the acquisition of two specialised pharma logistics companies

* In Turkey Kuehne + Nagel has entered into an agreement to acquire Zet Farma, national market leader in pharma logistics

* In Italy Kuehne + Nagel expands its service scope by acquisition of Ferlito Pharma Logistics

* All parties agreed to not disclose purchase price Source text - bit.ly/2mwTfFa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)