July 18 (Reuters) - KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG:

* ‍EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL PERISHABLES NETWORK WITH ACQUISITION OF CFI, COMMODITY FORWARDERS INC., AND TRILLVANE LTD

* EXPANDS GLOBAL PERISHABLES NETWORK BY ADDING MORE THAN 150,000 TONS OF PERISHABLES

* ‍PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE​ Source text - bit.ly/2utCAdE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)