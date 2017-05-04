BRIEF-FACC says gets 100 mln eur contract to supply Bombardier
* Says extends strategic partnership with Bombardier, supply contract worth over eur 100 million signed
May 4 Kuehne und Nagel International AG :
* Leonardo, high technology player in aerospace, defence and security industries, and Kuehne + Nagel, one of world's leading logistics providers, have signed a five year contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says extends strategic partnership with Bombardier, supply contract worth over eur 100 million signed
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.
* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH MODECOR ITALIANA S.R.L. FOR THE GRANTING OF CERTAIN LICENSING RIGHTS RELATED TO THE PROPERTY ROBOT TRAINS