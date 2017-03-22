March 22 Kuka Ag

* Kuka wins major automotive order

* Robotics division has received a major new order in the double-digit million euro range from a German premium car manufacturer

* Framework agreement with the Daimler AG encompasses the supply of multiple industrial robots of the KR Quantec generation and the integrated KRC4 controller, as well as robots from the KR Fortec heavy-duty series

* Deliveries will commence in 2018

* Sales revenues of Kuka Group reached a value of 2,948.9 million euros ($3.19 billion) in 2016 and were thus at almost the same level as the previous year, when they amounted to 2,965.9 million euros

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 166.0 million euros (2015: 194.3 million euros)

* Order backlog of 2.0 billion euros (+25.0 pct) at year-end, ensuring a high level of capacity utilization in 2017

* Dividend recommendation 0.50 euros per share

* Anticipates high demand in fiscal 2017, particularly from china and north america

* Is anticipating sales revenues of around 3.1 billion euros in fiscal 2017

* Expects to achieve 2017 EBIT margin of more than 5.5 pct before purchase price allocation for Swisslog and also before growth investments amounting to 5 / 8 about 45 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)