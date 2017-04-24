April 24 Kukdong Corp :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1 (1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on May 15

* Total amount of 5.7 million bonus shares

* Listing date of June 2 for the bonus shares

