BRIEF-Metlife to acquire Logan Circle Partners for $250 million
* Metlife Inc says under terms of agreement, Metlife will acquire 100 percent of fortress' ownership stake in Logan circle partners
July 6 Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc
* Kulicke & soffa further expands advanced packaging presence through strategic lithography acquisition
* Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc - it has acquired a 100% equity stake of privately held Liteq BV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingClub cautions investors against potential unsolicited exchange offer from ieg holdings
July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: