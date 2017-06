May 24 KUNGSLEDEN AB

* KUNGSLEDEN DIVESTS PROPERTIES WITH RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN UPPSALA AND BOTKYRKA

* SIGNED AGREEMENTS FOR SALE OF FLOGSTA 22:3 PROPERTY IN UPPSALA AND GREENFIELD PROPERTIES TUMBA 7:231 AND 7:237 IN BOTKYRKA IN TWO SEPARATE TRANSACTIONS

* BUYER WILL PAY AN INITIAL PRICE OF SEK 42.5 MILLION AT CLOSING PLUS A GUARANTEED FUTURE EARNOUT OF SEK 10 MILLION NO LATER THAN SIX YEARS AFTER CLOSING

* AN ADDITIONAL FUTURE EARNOUT IS DEPENDENT ON FINAL ZONING PLAN.

* CLOSING WILL OCCUR IN JULY.

* BOTH TRANSACTIONS GIVE AN INITIAL PROFIT EFFECT OF SEK 13 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)