April 6 KUNGSLEDEN AB

* KUNGSLEDEN LEASES OFFICE TO LIDL IN EMPORIA OFFICE

* HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH LIDL SVERIGE'S REAL ESTATE OFFICE FOR 400 SQM OFFICE SPACE IN RECENTLY ACCESSED PROPERTY MARKNADSPLATSEN 8 (EMPORIA OFFICE) IN HYLLIE IN MALMÖ

* LEASING AGREEMENT IS FOR THREE YEARS AND LIDL WILL GET ACCESS TO ITS NEW OFFICE SPACE ON JUNE 1, 2017