March 29 KUNGSLEDEN AB

* FINAL RESULT OF KUNGSLEDEN'S RIGHTS ISSUE

* RIGHTS ISSUE HAS BEEN FULLY SUBSCRIBED, THEREBY RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 1,638 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDED ON MARCH 24, 2017

* IN TOTAL, 35,696,520 ORDINARY SHARES CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY 98.1 PERCENT OF RIGHTS ISSUE WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR WITH EXERCISE OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)