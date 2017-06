June 2 KUNGSLEDEN AB:

* KUNGSLEDEN HAS SIGNED A LAND REGISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH MALMÖ MUNICIPALITY IN HYLLIE

* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT OF BUILDING RIGHTS WITH MALMÖ MUNICIPALITY TO REGISTER A TOTAL OF 8,400 SQUARE METERS OF OFFICE SPACE IN HYLLIE

* IS NOW STARTING DEVELOPMENT WORK, AND CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE BY TURN OF YEAR 2018/2019 AND WILL BE COMPLETED IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)