April 26 Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -35 percent to 15 percent, or to be 22.0 million yuan to 38.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (33.8 million yuan)

* Comments that increased costs on advertising and development is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/55pp1M

