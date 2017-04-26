BRIEF-Novartis says FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for generic version of Advair Diskus
* FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for a generic version of Advair Diskus
April 26 Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -35 percent to 15 percent, or to be 22.0 million yuan to 38.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (33.8 million yuan)
* Comments that increased costs on advertising and development is the main reason for the forecast
LONDON, June 15 Scientists have identified three mutations that, if they occurred at the same time in nature, could turn a strain of bird flu now circulating in China into a potential pandemic virus that could spread among people.
BOSTON, June 15 Lawyers for a Massachusetts pharmacy executive convicted of fraud for his role in a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people asked a judge to order a new trial, charging that prosecutors misbehaved in providing evidence to the jury.