March 10 Kunming Yunnei Power Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Shenzhen Mingte Tech Co Ltd for 835.0 million yuan ($120.82 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 349.0 million yuan to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mNvtJg

($1 = 6.9110 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)