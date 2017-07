July 18 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc:

* Kura Oncology announces issuance of U.S. Patent for lead product candidate tipifarnib in head and neck cancer

* Kura Oncology says patent includes multiple claims directed to use of tipifarnib in patients with HRAS mutant squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck

* Kura Oncology says patent has an expiration date of august 2036, excluding any possible patent term extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: