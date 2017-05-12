May 12Kuriyama Holdings Corp

* Says its unit sold its entire 493,5000 shares (98.7 percent stake) of an Osaka-based unit to CAMCO CO.,LTD., which is engaged in real estate business, at the price of 2.47 billion yen, on May 12

