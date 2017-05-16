May 16 KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG

* PREPARES FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ITS LEAD PRODUCTS AND CONSIDERS SHARE PLACEMENT

* IN ORDER TO MAXIMIZE COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY OF THESE PRODUCTS, KUROS IS EVALUATING OPTIONS TO RAISE ADDITIONAL FUNDS INCLUDING A POTENTIAL PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES

* CONSIDERS RAISING UP TO CHF 20 MILLION