BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 16 KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG
* PREPARES FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ITS LEAD PRODUCTS AND CONSIDERS SHARE PLACEMENT
* IN ORDER TO MAXIMIZE COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY OF THESE PRODUCTS, KUROS IS EVALUATING OPTIONS TO RAISE ADDITIONAL FUNDS INCLUDING A POTENTIAL PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES
* CONSIDERS RAISING UP TO CHF 20 MILLION
* Isodiol international inc. Commences approval process for its pharmaceutical products through brazilian health regulatory agency (anvisa)
* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types