June 29 KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG

* KUROS STRENGTHENS EQUITY BASE WITH PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES

* SOLD 1,151,606 NEW SHARES (EXCLUDING AN OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION OF UP TO 200,000 SHARES) TO EXISTING AND NEW INVESTORS AT A PRICE OF CHF 12.50 PER SHARE

* RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF CHF 14.4 MILLION (OR CHF 16.9 MILLION IF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION WILL BE EXERCISED IN FULL)