Fitch says South Africa's new mining rules may deter investment
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 Fitch Ratings agency said on Monday that new regulations seeking to accelerate black ownership in South Africa's mining industry would deter investment.
May 21 Kuwait Finance House Kscp
* Denies any decision to merge with Ahli United Bank
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 Fitch Ratings agency said on Monday that new regulations seeking to accelerate black ownership in South Africa's mining industry would deter investment.
* Announces stock fraction for 2016 final dividend and repurchase of shares to neutralise stock dividend
* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.9 MILLION YEAR AGO