BRIEF-Magellan Financial says plans to launch new investment vehicle
* Notes there has been some speculation regarding development by Magellan of a new investment vehicle
July 2 Kuwait International Bank:
* Says total exposure to Qatari banks is about 4 million dinars representing 0.2 percent of bank's total assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Notes there has been some speculation regarding development by Magellan of a new investment vehicle
* Clarifies that Chung Yuk Man, Clarence has been appointed in place of Tsui Che Yin, Frank as an authorized representative of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 Prominent Silicon Valley investor Dave McClure said on Monday he had resigned as a partner at the venture capital firm 500 Startups, and another partner at the firm said later that she had quit due to the way sexual harassment allegations were handled.