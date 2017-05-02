GLOBAL-MARKETS-Oil tumbles, stocks follow; U.S. dollar off after weak data
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further policy
May 2 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company :
* H1 net profit attributable to shareholders 10.8 million dinars versus 6.1 million dinars year ago
* H1 total operating revenue 38.8 million dinars versus 30.1 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further policy
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said it will combine its power and energy distribution businesses to create its largest unit by revenue as the top executive at GE Power announced his retirement after failing to win the conglomerate's chief executive job.
WARSAW, June 14 Poland's second-largest lender Bank Pekao SA said on Wednesday it nominated former insurance boss Michal Krupinski as the bank's chief executive officer after long-serving CEO Luigi Lovaglio was dismissed earlier in the day.