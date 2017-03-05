BRIEF-Scopely says raised $60 mln in series C financing
* Raised $60 million in a series C financing led by Revolution Growth Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
March 5 Amar Finance and Leasing Company :
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
* FY total operating revenue 69,634 dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2lL61iX) Further company coverage: )
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and sold.
LOS ANGELES, June 15 Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has turned over an Oscar won by Marlon Brando to U.S. investigators probing alleged money laundering by a state-owned Malaysian investment fund, his representatives said on Thursday.