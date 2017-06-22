UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Eyas for Higer and Technical Education Company:
* Nine-month net profit attributable to shareholders 4.2 million dinars versus 4.1 million dinars year ago
* Nine-month total operating revenue 17.6 million dinars versus 17.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources