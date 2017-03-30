BRIEF-Atos wins contract with GENCI
* CONTRACT AIMS TO DELIVER ONE OF MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN WORLD, PLANNED FOR END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 Hits Telecom Holding Co:
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 5.4 million dinars versus loss of 5.7 million dinars year ago
* FY total operating revenue 110.4 million dinars versus 90.5 million dinars year ago Source:(bit.ly/2oe5LyF) Further company coverage:
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed non-executive director Jabu Moleketi to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone network operator's next chairman.