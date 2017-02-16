BRIEF-OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
Feb 16 Mabanee Company Kpsc
* FY net profit 48.7 million dinars versus 48.5 million dinars year ago
* FY total operating revenue 85.3 million dinars versus 86.5 million dinars year ago
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent, stock dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.
SINGAPORE, June 16 Lee Suet Fern, managing partner of global law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's combined practice in Singapore, has stepped down from the position to focus on her international role in the firm, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.