BRIEF- FJ Next to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
June 15 Warba Insurance Company:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.1 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 4.9 million dinars versus 7.1 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
OSLO, June 22 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT CEO JOAKIM KARLSSON RESIGNED AS OF JUNE 21