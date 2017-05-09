BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Kvh Industries Inc
* KVH Industries reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 loss per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $40.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $39.6 million
* Sees Q2 revenue $40.0 million - $ 42.0 million
* Sees Q2 gaap loss per share $0.27 - $0.23
* Sees Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.07 - $0.04
* Sees FY revenue $170.0 million - $190.0 million
* Sees FY non-GAAP eps $0.07 - $0.27
* Sees FY gaap loss per share $0.69 - $0.38
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash