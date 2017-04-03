BRIEF-Banca IFIS part Interbanca underwrites ICM SpA's bond issue for EUR 5 million
* INTERBANCA (PART OF BANCA IFIS SINCE 30 NOVEMBER 2016) HAS UNDERWRITTEN BOND ISSUED BY ICM SPA
April 3 Kwan On Holdings Ltd:
* Fortune Decade Investments & Twilight Treasure Ltd sells 99.97 million shares & 40 million shares respectively in issued share capital of Co
* Says share sale for HK$1.13 per share to some purchasers who are independent third parties of Co and its connected persons
* Says sale shares represented about 14.58 percent of issued share capital of company
* Kwan on holdings says fortune decade ceases to hold any shares in co and ceased to be a substantial shareholder following share sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INTERBANCA (PART OF BANCA IFIS SINCE 30 NOVEMBER 2016) HAS UNDERWRITTEN BOND ISSUED BY ICM SPA
* Keeps 2017 Swiss growth forecast, trims 2018/19 inflation view (Recasts, adds quotes from news conference, previous ZURICH)
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?