UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 5 Kwantas Corporation Bhd:
* March FFB production 43,571.43 mt; March crude palm oil production 8,744.81 mt; march palm kernel production 2,139.56 mt
* March crude palm kernel oil production 1,643.44 mt ; March palm kernel expeller production 1,861.74 mt Source text (bit.ly/2oZJvoG) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources