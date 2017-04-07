April 7 Kwantas Corporation Bhd:

* Entered into share sale agreement with Guangzhou Lushang Technology Development

* Proposed disposal is expected to realise a net gain on disposal of about 4.6 mln rgt to Kwantas

* Deal for disposal of 100 pct equity interest in unit for a cash consideration of rmb25 mln