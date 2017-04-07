UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Kwantas Corporation Bhd:
* Entered into share sale agreement with Guangzhou Lushang Technology Development
* Proposed disposal is expected to realise a net gain on disposal of about 4.6 mln rgt to Kwantas
* Deal for disposal of 100 pct equity interest in unit for a cash consideration of rmb25 mln Source text (bit.ly/2nRsKfj) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources