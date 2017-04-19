April 19 Kwantas Corporation Bhd

* Unit entered into a sale & purchase agreement with Kub Malua Plantation Sdn Bhd

* Agreement for a cash consideration of 100.4 million RGT

* Agreement for proposed disposal of 3,791 acres of agriculture land located at Sungai Kinabatangan, District of Kinabatangan, Sabah

* Upon completion of proposed disposal, group is expected to realise an estimated loss on disposal of 31.5 mln RGT