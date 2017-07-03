July 3 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6.787 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HP2vK3

