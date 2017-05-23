May 23 KWS SAAT SE:

* EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017

* 9-MONTH INCOME TAXES WERE €58.0 (46.5) MILLION ON EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) OF €186.5 (143.1) MILLION

* 9-MONTH 33.0% IMPROVEMENT IN NET INCOME TO €128.5 (96.6) MILLION

* NOW EXPECTS THE KWS GROUP TO INCREASE NET SALES BY JUST OVER 5% AND POST AN EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 11% AT THE END OF THE FISCAL YEAR