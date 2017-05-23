UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 KWS SAAT SE:
* EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017
* 9-MONTH INCOME TAXES WERE €58.0 (46.5) MILLION ON EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) OF €186.5 (143.1) MILLION
* 9-MONTH 33.0% IMPROVEMENT IN NET INCOME TO €128.5 (96.6) MILLION
* NOW EXPECTS THE KWS GROUP TO INCREASE NET SALES BY JUST OVER 5% AND POST AN EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 11% AT THE END OF THE FISCAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources