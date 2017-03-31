BRIEF-Daikokuya Holdings says business and capital alliance with Brand off
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
March 31Kyland Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 8.2 million yuan to 9.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (5.8 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y780sj
Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles