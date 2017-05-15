May 15 Kyoden Co Ltd

* Says it acquires 400 shares(20 percent stake) of Tosei Corp from a Tokyo-based company, which is engaged in consultant regarding manufacture and sale of electronic goods

* Says it raises voting power in TOSEI CORPORATION. to 20 percent, from 0 percent

* Acquisition price is not disclosed

* Transaction occurred on May 15

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IqwH8C

