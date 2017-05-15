BRIEF-BMO Global's Europe-focused fund completes 60 mln euros first close
* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has completed first close of Castle Mount LP
May 15 Kyoden Co Ltd
* Says it acquires 400 shares(20 percent stake) of Tosei Corp from a Tokyo-based company, which is engaged in consultant regarding manufacture and sale of electronic goods
* Says it raises voting power in TOSEI CORPORATION. to 20 percent, from 0 percent
* Acquisition price is not disclosed
* Transaction occurred on May 15
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IqwH8C
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has completed first close of Castle Mount LP
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum