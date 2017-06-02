UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2Kyokuto Co Ltd
* Says it acquired 202,000 shares (5.3 percent voting power)of Hakuyosha Co Ltd, on June 2
* Says the company increased stake in Hakuyosha to 5.3 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/t45wEV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources