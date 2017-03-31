BRIEF-Tanvex BioPharma plans new issuance for working capital supplement
* Says it plans to issue about 23 million new shares of its common stock
March 31 Kyongbo Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent on March 31, for novel crystal form of atorvastatin hemi-calcium, hydrate thereof, and method of producing the same
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland