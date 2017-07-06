July 6 Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says it set up JV with Anhui-based firm and TAIWAN KYOSAN CO., LTD. in Anhui ,on May 31, and started operation on July 6

* The JV is engaged in manufacture and sales of traffic signal controller

* Says the co, Anhui-based firm and TAIWAN KYOSAN CO., LTD. are holding 30 percent stake, 60 percent stake and 10 percent stake in the JV respectively

