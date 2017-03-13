March 13 Aspocomp Group Oyj:

* Kyösti Kakkonen's holdings and voting rights in Aspocomp Group exceeded 10 percent threshold on March 13, 2017

* Kyösti Kakkonen's holdings in Aspocomp amounted to 14.70 percent of total amount of shares and votes in Aspocomp

