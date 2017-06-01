BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1Kyushu Financial Group Inc
* Says it established a wholly owned securities unit in Kumamoto, which is capitalized at 3 billion yen, on June 1
* Says business will start in January, 2018
* Previous plan was announced on Sept. 27, 2016
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yLDqhT
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show