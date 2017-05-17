May 17 L Brands Inc

* L Brands Inc says on May 11, 2017, co entered amendment and restatement of its amended and restated revolving credit agreement dated as of July 18, 2014

* Pursuant to credit agreement, aggregate amount of commitments of lenders under credit agreement remains $1 billion

* pursuant to credit agreement, certain of company s non-U.S. subsidiaries may borrow loans, and obtain letters of credit - SEC filing

* Credit agreement also extends maturity date of facility from July 18, 2019 to May 11, 2022