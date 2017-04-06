UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 6 L Brands Inc
* L Brands Inc says for March, exit of swim and apparel categories had negative impact of 7 percent points to co's comparable sales
* In March, exit of swim, apparel categories had negative impact of 10 percent points to victoria's secret comparable sales
* L brands reports March 2017 sales
* March sales fell 7 percent to $951.4 mln
* Comparable sales for five weeks ended April 1, , decreased 10 percent, were negatively impacted by later easter this year by about 2 to 3 points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources