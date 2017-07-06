UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 L Brands Inc
* L Brands reports June 2017 sales
* June same-store sales fell 9 percent
* June sales fell 6 percent to $1.213 billion
* L Brands Inc - net sales of $4.424 billion for 22 weeks ended July 1, decrease of 6 percent compared to net sales of $4.727 billion for 22 weeks ended July 2, 2016
* L Brands Inc- Comparable sales for five weeks ended July 1, 2017, decreased 9 percent
* L Brands Inc- comparable sales for 22 weeks ended July 1, 2017, decreased 9 percent
* L Brands-for June, exit of swim, apparel categories had negative impact of about 7 percent points and 10 percent points to co and Victoria's Secret comp sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources