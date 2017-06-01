UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 L Brands Inc:
* L Brands Inc reports may 2017 sales
* May same store sales fell 7 percent
* May sales fell 5 percent to $774.3 million
* L Brands Inc - company reported net sales of $3.211 billion for 17 weeks ended may 27, 2017, a decrease of 6 percent
* L Brands Inc - comparable sales for 17 weeks ended may 27, 2017, decreased 9 percent.
* L Brands Inc - for 17 weeks ended may 27, exit of swim categories had a negative impact of 7 percent points to total co and Victoria's Secret comparable sales
* L Brands Inc - for 17 weeks ended may 27, exit of apparel categories had a negative impact of 10 percent points to total co and Victoria's Secret comparable sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources