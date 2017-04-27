BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 L3 Technologies Inc:
* L3 announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.07 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales rose 13 percent to $2.7 billion
* L3 Technologies Inc - increased 2017 financial guidance
* L3 Technologies Inc sees 2017 net sales $10,750 million to $10,950 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 diluted EPS $8.50 to $8.70
* Says funded backlog decreased 0.5% to $8,855 million at March 31, 2017, compared to $8,896 million at December 31, 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.60, revenue view $10.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Funded orders for 2017 q1 increased 1% to $2,624 million compared to $2,591 million for 2016 q1
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer