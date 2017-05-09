BRIEF-Mindbody names Mike Mansbach president
* Mindbody Inc - Mike Mansbach has been named president of Mindbody
May 9 L3 Technologies Inc:
* L3 Technologies announces new $1.5 billion share repurchase program and declares quarterly dividend
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share
* New stock repurchase authorization is effective July 1, 2017
* Says repurchase program is expected to be funded using company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.
* Athenex Inc. Announces closing of initial public offering and full-exercise of over-allotment option